हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Centre relaxes export norms for surgical masks, face shields, medical goggles

The government has made the export of face shields free and permitted outward shipments of 2/3 ply surgical masks and medical goggles with certain conditions.

Centre relaxes export norms for surgical masks, face shields, medical goggles

The Centre on Tuesday relaxed norms for the export of face shields, certain kind of surgical masks and medical goggles which are in demand due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has made the export of face shields free and permitted outward shipments of 2/3 ply surgical masks and medical goggles with certain conditions. Earlier export of 2/3 ply surgical masks, medical goggles and face shields were banned in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The export of these masks and goggles is moved from banned category to restricted one, under which an exporter has to seek a permission or licence from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

A notification is "amended to the extent that the export policy of 2/3 Ply surgical masks, medical goggles is amended from prohibited to restricted category and export of face shields has been made free," the DGFT said in a notification.

It said that 'a monthly export quota of' four crore units has been fixed for 2/3 Ply surgical masks, and 20 lakh units per month for medical goggles for issuing licenses to eligible applicants as per the criteria to be separately issued. A monthly export of 50 lakh units of medical coveralls has been allowed for COVID-19.

These products are in huge demand on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Maharashtra records 7,717 new COVID-19 cases, 282 deaths in last 24 hours; Mumbai adds 700 cases
  • 14,83,156Confirmed
  • 33,425Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,64,74,622Confirmed
  • 6,54,007Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M29S

Sushant Breaking: Case filed against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in Sushant Singh Rajput case