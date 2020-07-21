हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Centre removes export ban on surgical drapes, wraps

A notification dated June 22 is amended "to the extent that only surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns are removed from the prohibition under the medical coveralls of all classes and categories," it said.

Centre removes export ban on surgical drapes, wraps

New Delhi: The Central government on Tuesday removed the export ban on surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns. All other items including other types of medical coveralls of all classes and categories continue to remain prohibited for export, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

A notification dated June 22 is amended "to the extent that only surgical drapes, isolation aprons, surgical wraps and X-Ray gowns are removed from the prohibition under the medical coveralls of all classes and categories," it said.

