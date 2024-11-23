LIVE Updates | Chaibasa Election Result 2024: Vote Counting Begins For BJP vs JMM

Chaibasa is an assembly constituency in Jharkhand. Chaibasa falls under the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand state.

In the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly elections, the constituency witnessed a competitive contest with Geeta Balmuchu of the BJP and Deepak Birua of the JMM being the key candidates, along with several independent contenders. The presence of prominent political figures made the battle for the seat highly anticipated.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Deepak Birua of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha had emerged victorious, defeating J. B. Tubid of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a significant margin of 26,159 votes. This prior success of the JMM set the stage for an intense fight in the 2024 elections.