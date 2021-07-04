Chandigarh tricity area records zero COVID-19 deaths after more than 100 days

New Delhi: After witnessing a deadly second wave of COVID-19, which claimed 1,100 lives between April and May, the Chandigarh tricity area has achieved a great milestone. On Saturday (July 3, 2021), the tricity area recorded zero COVID-19 deaths.

Throughout June, either Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula had been recording zero COVID-related deaths, but it was for the first time after 107 days that no death was recorded in the tricity area owing to COVID-19.

When the area was reeling under the second wave of COVID-19, the number of deaths recorded in a day went up to 38 on May 5. After over five weeks of lockdown restrictions imposed by the administration, the figure in the tricity area stayed in single digits for 24 consecutive days.

The data also reveals that Mohali, which was the worst-hit city during the second wave, has not recorded a single casualty on three days in the month, while Chandigarh achieved the milestone on nine days.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the infection tally to 61,718, while with no new deaths, the toll remained at 808. The number of active cases came down to 149 in the city.

