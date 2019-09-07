Chandrayaan-2: Aap makhan nahi, pathar per lakir karne wale log ho, PM Modi tells ISRO scientists

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning addressed scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Control Centre in Bengaluru and said, "Aap makhan per lakir nahi, pathar per lakir karne wale log ho, which roughly translates into 'your achievements are permanent'.

PM Modi's address came hours after the space agency lost contact with Chanrayaan-2's Vikram Lander, just 2.1 km away from making history. Lauding the scientists for their immense hardwork and incredible contribution in the field of science, PM Modi encouraged the scientists by saying, "there will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon”.

The Prime Minister also asserted that ISRO’s achievements over decades had been so remarkable that it could not be dented by a few incidents. “ISRO has the encyclopaedia of success and one or two glitches cannot affect its resolve,” he said.

Live TV

Calling the scientists a "sea of inspiration", PM Modi said that science was never satisfied with results, and "its inherent virtue was making efforts.”

“We will rise to the occasion and scale newer heights of success. To our scientists I want to say - India is with you! You are exceptional professionals who have made an incredible contribution to national progress,” Prime Minister said.

Saying that the last stop of Chandrayaan's journey might not have been as it was hoped for, PM Modi expressed confidence by saying, "But we also have to remember that Chandrayaan's journey has been fantastic, it has been alive. The Prime Minister concluded his speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander was just 2.1 kilometres away from making history when it lost contact with the ISRO's Mission Control Centre. The descent progressed smoothly for 13 minutes before Vikram started to deviate from its planned path and about 12 seconds before the touch down on Moon's surface. The space agency is analysing the data to extract more details about the development.