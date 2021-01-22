हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army

Change in wind: Here's what Indian Army says about Jammu and Kashmir kids; watch video

The Indian Army taking to micro-blogging site Twitter in a post said that there is a "change in Valley wind of Kashmir". This comes ahead of Republic Day on January 26, 2021. The tweet also read "kids wanting the Indian National Flag during one of the interactive sessions being conducted in Valley".

Change in wind: Here&#039;s what Indian Army says about Jammu and Kashmir kids; watch video

The Indian Army on Friday spoke about the children in Jammu and Kashmir in a video, ahead of Republic Day on January 26, 2021. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter in a post said that there is a "change in Valley wind of Kashmir"

A video posted by the Northern Command of the Indian Army showed children gathered around a soldier who is seen distributing small paper-made Indian national flags. The kids shout with joy each trying to get the flag first. The tweet also read "kids wanting the Indian National Flag during one of the interactive sessions being conducted in Valley".

The Northern Command tweet read, "Change in Valley Wind of Kashmir. Kids wanting the Indian National Flag during one of the interactive sessions being conducted in Valley."

On Thursday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban (DKR) Range Abdul Jabbar had visited Doda to review the security preparations ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. The DIG had said that at the present time, there is a very peaceful situation in Chenab Valley.

"I also had a crime review meeting to check the law and order and state of militancy in the zone," he had said, adding that the security situation in the zone is satisfactory. On Republic Day celebrations during COVID-19, he said that there is no scope for large-scale celebrations. "The Republic Day must be celebrated following the guidelines issued by the health department," he added. 

He also said that two out of three districts in Chenab Valley in Jammu and Kashmir are now free from terrorism "There are three districts in the Chenab Valley. Out of these, Doda and Ramban are now militancy-free while an area in Kishtwar district still has a militancy presence. We are trying our best to make the area militancy-free as soon as possible," Jabbar had said.

