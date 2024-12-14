Chaos At Shambhu Border As Cops Resort To Water Canon, Tear Gas Against Protesting Farmers — VIDEO

Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border on Saturday, where police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers who resumed their ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest to press the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for several demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).

VIDEO | Police use water cannons to disperse protesting farmers. Visuals from #ShambhuBorder. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers has resumed their foot march to Delhi at 12 noon to press the Centre for various demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support price.



(Full video… pic.twitter.com/yAvH9XOYf6 December 14, 2024

The protesting farmers were stopped by the police deployed at the Shambhu border. Ambala's Superintendent of Police (SP) told the farmers that they should get permission from the authorities to march towards Delhi.

#WATCH | Police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesting farmers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border.



The farmers have announced to march towards the National Capital-Delhi over their various demands. pic.twitter.com/lAX5yKFarF — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

Ahead of protests, internet services were suspended in parts of Ambala with immediate effect from December 14 (06:00 hrs) to December 17 (23:59 hrs) in Haryana in view of the farmers’ march towards Delhi.

#WATCH | Farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march | Visuals from the Shambhu border where Police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse farmers pic.twitter.com/4d87fElxLZ — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

This is the third attempt by the farmers to march towards the national capital. They had earlier made two similar attempts—December 6 and December 8—but were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

The farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. They have also been pressing the Centre to initiate talks with them to address their issues.

The Ambala district administration has already clamped a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that bans the unlawful assembly of five or more people in the district.

The Ambala police had earlier said the farmer outfits, which are agitating for a legal guarantee for MSP and other demands, can march to Delhi only after getting permission from the national capital administration.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages in Ambala till December 17.

The order to suspend mobile internet in Dangdehri, Lehgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Choti Ghel, Lharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages in Ambala was issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order.

What Are Farmers Demanding?

Besides a legal guarantee on MSP for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, a pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, the withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.

(With agencies inputs)