Charanjit Channi to file defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal for 'dishonest man' remark

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, who is running a high-voltage campaign in Punjab for the upcoming polls, is in for some trouble after Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he would file a defamation suit against the Delhi CM for calling him a dishonest man.

"I will file a defamation case against Kejriwal and have requested my party to give permission to do so. I am compelled to do this...He is dubbing me as dishonest and he has put that on his Twitter handle," he said.

Speaking to reporters in his constituency in Chamkaur Sahib, he claimed that Kejriwal has now crossed all limits and that he has requested his party to give permission to file a defamation case against the AAP leader.

Channi’s warning comes after Kejriwal while campaigning in Punjab called the incumbent CM a dishonest man following the Enforcement Directorate raids at his nephew’s residence.

Channi alleged that Kejriwal was in the habit of levelling accusations to malign the image of others and that in the past it was seen how he had to later apologise to BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari, late Arun Jaitley and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Arvind Kejriwal’s accusation

Arvind Kejriwal, who has launched a power-packed campaign in Punjab has been attacking Charanjit Channi and Congress after ED launched several raids at several places in Punjab including Punjab CM’s nephew.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had said that Channi will be defeated from his Chamkaur Sahib seat in next month's assembly polls while stressing that people were shocked to see crores of rupees being seized from the home of Channi's nephew.

The Delhi chief minister had on Wednesday said Channi is not a common man but a "dishonest man" as he sought to corner the Congress leader over the ED raids.

The ED on Wednesday had said it seized cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore, including about Rs 8 crore from a relative of Channi, during raids conducted in connection with an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand-mining operations in the poll-bound state.