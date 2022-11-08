Chattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10, 12 2023 practical test date RELEASED at cgbse.nic.in- Here’s how to download

CGBSE Class 10, 12 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, CGBSE released the practical exam dates for CGBSE Class 10, 12 for the academic year 2023 on the website, cgbse.nic.in. The applicants would start showing up for the CGBSE Practical Exam on March 10, 2023, in accordance with the schedule. According to the program, the practical exam period will run from March 10, 2023, through March 31, 2022. The students must be aware that for the academic year 2023, anyone who skips out on the practical tests will never be permitted to retake them. The announcement further stated that the practical tests will be given in two sessions, one in the morning from 8 to 11 am and the other in the afternoon from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates are recommended to read the notice carefully because all crucial instructions and updates will be posted there.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 2023 dates for practical: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link “Instructions regarding the arrangement of practical examination and purpose work and dispatch of marks for regular students of high school / higher secondary examination year 2023.”

Then the notice will appear on the screen

Download the notice and go through it

Keep a copy of the notice

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will shortly post additional information on the practical tests on its official website.