Cheating case filed against Uddhav Thackeray-faction Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab - Details here

Mumbai: A case of cheating has been registered against Uddhav Thackeray- faction Shiv Sena leader and former state minister Anil Parab in the Dapoli resort fraud case. The Dapoli police revealed that the case has been registered under IPC sections 420 and 34.

The Dapoli resort fraud case refers to Anil Parab's alleged involvement in constructing an illegal Rs 10 crore resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had raised the issue several times since last year. In December, last year, Somaiya had tweeted, " Dapoli Police agreed to consider My Complaint Evidences against unauthorized Resort of Anil Parab & Group. Govt has declared its fraud forgery in illegal construction of Dapoli Resort."

Somaiya further tweeted about the allegations in detail. He wrote, "Anil Parab indulged into Forgery, Fraud and constructed Rs 10 crore illegal Sai Resort at Dapoli, Ratnagiri. Though the land is agricultural, construction was done during COVID lockdown. V demand Criminal Action against Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab."