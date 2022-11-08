topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DAPOLI RESORT SCAM

Cheating case filed against Uddhav Thackeray-faction Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab - Details here

Maharashtra: The Dapoli resort fraud case refers to former state minister Anil Parab's alleged involvement in constructing an illegal Rs 10 crore resort in Dapoli.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A case of cheating has been registered against Anil Parab
  • He has been accused of illegal construction of a resort

Trending Photos

Cheating case filed against Uddhav Thackeray-faction Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab - Details here

Mumbai: A case of cheating has been registered against Uddhav Thackeray- faction Shiv Sena leader and former state minister Anil Parab in the Dapoli resort fraud case. The Dapoli police revealed that the case has been registered under IPC sections 420 and 34.

The Dapoli resort fraud case refers to Anil Parab's alleged involvement in constructing an illegal Rs 10 crore resort in Dapoli, Ratnagiri in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had raised the issue several times since last year. In December, last year, Somaiya had tweeted, " Dapoli Police agreed to consider My Complaint Evidences against unauthorized Resort of Anil Parab & Group. Govt has declared its fraud forgery in illegal construction of Dapoli Resort."

 

Somaiya further tweeted about the allegations in detail. He wrote, "Anil Parab indulged into Forgery, Fraud and constructed Rs 10 crore illegal Sai Resort at Dapoli, Ratnagiri. Though the land is agricultural, construction was done during COVID lockdown. V demand Criminal Action against Shiv Sena Minister Anil Parab."

Live Tv

Dapoli resort scamDapoli fraud caseShiv SenaShiv Sena leaderUddhav Thackeray

Trending news

DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?
DNA
DNA: The 'cure' for 'quacks' of hair transplant
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022