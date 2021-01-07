हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold smuggling

Chennai: One arrested; 3.72kg gold worth nearly Rs. 2 crore seized

Customs officials seized a total of 3.72kg of 24K purity gold, valued at Rs.1.97 crore, from Dubai and Sharjah returnees. 

Chennai: One arrested; 3.72kg gold worth nearly Rs. 2 crore seized

Chennai: Customs officials seized a total of 3.72kg of 24K purity gold, valued at Rs.1.97 crore, from Dubai and Sharjah returnees. 

According to officials, Padma Balaji, 25, of Chennai, who arrived via Emirates Flight EK 544 was intercepted and frisked. A big Cadburys dairy milk chocolate was found concealed in innerwear.

The chocolate wrapper contained a plastic packet with 660 grams of gold paste. On extraction, 546 grams of gold valued at Rs. 28.7 lakhs was recovered and seized under Customs Act and the passenger was arrested.

On Wednesday (January 6), 12 gold paste bundles hidden in rectum were recovered from 11 passengers who arrived via Air India flight IX 1644. On extraction 2.15 kg gold valued at Rs. 1.14 crores was recovered and seized.

Five bundles of gold paste weighing 831 grams were recovered from rectum, of three Air Arabia flight G9-471 passengers, who arrived from Sharjah. On extraction, it yielded 685 grams of gold valued at Rs. 36.40 lakhs. 

A passenger of Fly Dubai Flight FZ8517 was intercepted at exit and frisked. Two gold paste bundles weighing 401 grams were recovered from rectum, which on extraction yielded 347 grams of gold valued at Rs 18.28 lakhs.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold smugglingUAEDubaiSharjahChennai Customs
Next
Story

NIA conducts searches at six locations in narco-terror case
  • 1,03,95,278Confirmed
  • 1,50,336Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M55S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman Khan becomes Voice Over Artist