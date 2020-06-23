हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhattisgarh board results 2020

Chhattisgarh board class 10th, 12th results 2020: CGBSE to announce results at 11 am on June 23

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the the CGBSE class 10th and class 12th 2020 results at 11 am on Tuesday (June 23).

Chhattisgarh board class 10th, 12th results 2020: CGBSE to announce results at 11 am on June 23

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the the CGBSE class 10th and class 12th 2020 results at 11 am on Tuesday (June 23). The results will be released on the official website of the board - cgbse.nic.in  and results.cg.nic.in. 

Here's how the students can check result online: 

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in or examresults.net

Step 2: Click ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ or ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download it and take a print out for future use.

Candidates can also check the latest updates related to board exams and get the result link via email or SMS.

Around 3.84 lakh students have taken class 10 exams and over 2.66 lakh students sat for class 12 exams in 2020. The board exam was scheduled to end on March 26 but the CGBSE Board decided to cancel some examinations due to the rise in coronavirus COVID-19 cases and nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

The CGBSE board cancelled minor subjects of Class 10 and Geography and a few optional subjects of Class 12. The CGBSE later announced that the students will be allotted marks on the basis of internal assessment on these cancelled subjects.

