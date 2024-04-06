Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Charan Das Mahant Booked For Controversial Remarks Against PM Modi

New Delhi: A case has been registered against Chattishgarh Congress leader Charan Das Mahant over his 'objectionable' remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally.

The FIR was lodged on Friday under Section 506 at Kotwali Police Station in Rajnandgaon city following the direction given by the District Election Officer against the senior Congress leader, the Police said.

Charan Das Mahant, a prominent Congress campaigner sparked controversy on Tuesday during a public rally in Rajnandgaon. During his speech in the local dialect, Mahant made comments suggesting the need for someone capable of standing up to PM Modi with a stick.

Mahant appealed to the public to ensure the victory of former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel for their future well-being. "We need a protector who can stand up against Narendra Modi, and your MP (referring to Baghel) is that person. We want someone who can hold a stick and confront Narendra Modi," Mahant said.

BJP leader and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticised the Congress after Mahant's 'objectionable' remark against Prime Minister Modi, accusing the Congress of "losing its mental balance as the people's love and support for PM Modi continues to grow."

"It is expected that after being opposed by the people and the ever-increasing support and affection towards PM Modi, opposition leaders, mainly from the Congress, seem to have lost their mental balance. The Chhattisgarh LoP has once again used derogatory language for PM Modi, which has been a habit of Congress," BJP's national spokesperson, Sudhanshu Trivedi, said on Thursday.

The Elections for the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases, starting from April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.