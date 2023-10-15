Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Bupesh Baghel Finds Place In Congress' First List, To Contest From Patan

In the run-up to the Chhattisgarh assembly election, the Congress party today released a list of 30 candidates with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel finding a place in the first list. Bahgel will contest from the Patan seat. The Chhattisgarh assembly has 70 seats and the state will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Reacting to his name on the list, Bahgel said, "Got blessings from Chhattisgarh Mahatari. Now the people of the area will also give blessings. The list of candidates for the Assembly elections 2023 has been released today, on the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri. Many best wishes to all the candidates. Thanks to the leadership for giving me another chance from Patan Assembly."

छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी का मिला आशीर्वाद

अब क्षेत्र की जनता भी देगी आशीर्वाद



विधानसभा चुनाव 2023 के लिए आज नवरात्रि के प्रथम दिन, शुभ अवसर पर प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी हुई है.



सभी प्रत्याशियों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ.



पाटन विधानसभा से पुनः मौक़ा देने के लिए नेतृत्व का आभार. pic.twitter.com/dqE0RvwivV — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 15, 2023

Congress has fielded Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from the Ambikapur seat while Girish Devangan will contest from the Rajnandgaon seat against BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will be a candidate in the Durg (Rural) constituency, while Ravindra Choubey will contest from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot, and K Chavindra Karma from Dantewada.

Following the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress achieved a significant victory by securing 68 out of 90 seats, surpassing the then-ruling BJP, which managed to obtain 15 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party hold prominent roles. Telangana is expected to witness a three-way contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP. The BJP aims to seize power from the Congress in the state, setting the tone for the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections.