trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2675586
NewsIndia
CHHATTISGARH ELECTION 2023

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Bupesh Baghel Finds Place In Congress' First List, To Contest From Patan

The Chhattisgarh assembly has 70 seats and the state will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: CM Bupesh Baghel Finds Place In Congress' First List, To Contest From Patan

In the run-up to the Chhattisgarh assembly election, the Congress party today released a list of 30 candidates with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel finding a place in the first list. Bahgel will contest from the Patan seat. The Chhattisgarh assembly has 70 seats and the state will vote in two phases on November 7 and 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3. 

Reacting to his name on the list, Bahgel said, "Got blessings from Chhattisgarh Mahatari. Now the people of the area will also give blessings. The list of candidates for the Assembly elections 2023 has been released today, on the auspicious occasion of the first day of Navratri. Many best wishes to all the candidates. Thanks to the leadership for giving me another chance from Patan Assembly."

Congress has fielded Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from the Ambikapur seat while Girish Devangan will contest from the Rajnandgaon seat against BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will be a candidate in the Durg (Rural) constituency, while Ravindra Choubey will contest from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot, and K Chavindra Karma from Dantewada.

Following the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress achieved a significant victory by securing 68 out of 90 seats, surpassing the then-ruling BJP, which managed to obtain 15 seats.

In Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party hold prominent roles. Telangana is expected to witness a three-way contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress, and BJP. The BJP aims to seize power from the Congress in the state, setting the tone for the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How far will Israel go to take revenge from Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: These Israeli commandos will 'eliminate' Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: Israel fighting India's policy in war?
DNA Video
DNA: What is written in the paper slips dropped by Israel in Gaza?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's ground operation on Gaza border
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Operation Ajay in Israel: Why is Hamas killing foreigners?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Gaza to destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
DNA: The most horrifying pictures from Gaza
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War Update: Live & Exclusive Reporting from Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?