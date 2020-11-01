Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh celebrate foundation day today; know history and significance

Madhya Pradesh which is known as the 'heart of India' celebrates its foundation day today along with Chhattisgarh and five other states of India. This year marks the 65th foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.

It is the second-largest state of India with an area of three lakh eight thousand sq. km. Madhya Pradesh was the largest state of India until Chhattisgarh was carved out of it in November 2000.

Madhya Pradesh is the fifth largest state of India with Bhopal as its capital city. Indore is its largest city. The state is bordered on the west by Gujarat, on the northwest by Rajasthan, on the northeast by Uttar Pradesh, on the east by Chhattisgarh, and on the south by Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh was founded on November 1, 1956, and it was reorganised on November 1, 2000, to create a new Chhattisgarh state. As its name implies—Madhya means “central” and Pradesh means “region” or “state”—it is situated in the heart of the country. The state boasts is known for its rich heritage, culture and is one of the popular tourist destinations of our country.

Chhattisgarh was officially declared as an independent state on November 1, 2000 by the Government of India. This year is the 20th year of its emergence as a separate state.

In ancient times, it was known as Dakshina Kosala. The name Chhattisgarh became popular during the time of the Maratha Empire and was first used in an official document in 1795. The Chhattisgarh region had been part of the Chedi dynasty of Kalinga. In the medieval period up to 1803, a major part of present eastern Chhattisgarh was part of the Sambalpur Kingdom of Odisha.

Gala event is planned every year to celebrate the state foundation day, . However, in 2020, celebrations will be scaled down due to COVID-19 pandemic.

November 1 marks the foundation day of other Indian states, namely Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, and Haryana.