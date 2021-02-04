Chhattisgarh: Minor girl gang-raped, stoned to death, two relatives murdered; 6 arrested

Chhattisgarh: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and stoned to death police said on Wednesday, the accused allegedly also killed the girl's father and his four-year-old granddaughter, who were with her at that time.

The incident occurred near Gadhuproda village under Lemru police station of Korba district in Chhattisgarh on January 29. The matter came to light on Tuesday, when the deceased man's son filed a missing complaint.

The police in its preliminiary investigation, found that the deceased man used to work as a cattle grazer at the house of prime accused Santram Manjhwar since July 2020.

On January 29, 2021, while Manjhwar was going to drop the man, his daughter (16) and granddaughter (4) to their village on his motorcycle, he stopped on the way at at Korai village and the others joined him there.

The accused took the three victims to the foot of a hill surrounded by forest near Gadhuproda, where Manjhwar and another accused allegedly raped the teenage girl. They smashed all the victims with stones and sticks and dumped them in the forest before fleeing from the spot, Korba Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena was quoted as saying by PTI.

"When the deceased man's son lodged a missing report at Lemru police station on Tuesday, police took action and rounded up six accused..," Meena told PTI.

The accused were identified as Santram Majhwar (45), Abdul Jabbar (29), Anil Kumar Sarthi (20), Pardeshi Ram Panika (35), Anand Ram Panika (25) and Uamshankar Yadav (21).

Following their interrogation, police reached the crime spot and found the injured rape victim alive while two others were reported dead. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

A case has been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder), 376 (2)G (gangrape) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Live TV