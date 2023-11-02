Chhattisgarh Polls 2023: ED Conducts Raids, Intercepts Courier Carrying Cash For Election Expenses In Raipur

New Delhi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) initiated an operation in Chhattisgarh following an intelligence input suggesting a significant movement of cash by the promoters of Mahadev APP in connection with the Assembly Elections. The search operation, which commenced on the afternoon of November 2, 2023, has unveiled startling discoveries.

Acting on the intelligence, the ED successfully intercepted a courier affiliated with the Mahadev APP, dispatched specifically from the UAE to facilitate the delivery of a substantial sum of cash for electioneering expenses of a political party.

The interception took place at a hotel in Raipur, where the ED seized an amount totaling Rs 3.12 crore from the courier's vehicle. Additionally, a hidden cache of Rs 1.8 crore was discovered at the courier's hideout in Bhilai. During the investigation, several benami bank accounts associated with Mahadev APP, collectively holding approximately Rs 10 crore, were also unearthed.

The operation has raised suspicions about the involvement of certain government servants in this recent cash delivery. The ED's efforts are ongoing to delve further into the matter and uncover any potential illicit activities linked to the movement and distribution of funds in relation to the upcoming Assembly Elections.