Chidambaram asks Centre to 'order lockdown of cities' to curb coronavirus outbreak

Amid the rising number of coronavirus-infected patients in the country, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday (March 19) urged the Centre to order an "immediate lockdown of all our towns and cities for 2-4 weeks" in order to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

Chidambaram was referring to World Health Organisation (WHO) statement in which all countries were urged to "isolate, test and treat every suspected case" and work over time to trace every possible contact made by suspected coronavirus patients.

"After WHO Director General's statement yesterday, there should be no hesitation in ordering an immediate lockdown of all our towns and cities for 2-4 weeks," Chidambaram said.

"Even after we have witnessed what is happening in Italy, Iran and Spain, why is the government refusing to take the logical step of a lockdown?" he asked, adding, "Some states that are ahead of the centre should lock down their towns and cities," he added.

Notably, Italy, Iran and Spain are among the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus outside China, which is the epicentre of the deadly virus.

"Since ICMR's (Indian Council of Medical Research) random sample testing has revealed that there is no community transmission (Stage 3) so far, this is the moment to announce a temporary lockdown and contain the disease at Stage 2," Chidambaram noted.

There are 169 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India and three people have lost their lives due to the virus. Maharashtra and Kerala are the two worst-affected states, with 42 and 25 cases, respectively.

The government has also sealed international borders and suspended incoming visas from affected countries. State governments have shut down schools, malls, cinemas, gyms and swimming pools in order to stop the gatherings of people.