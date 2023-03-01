Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Awards Prominent Educator And OPJS University Trustee Dr Jogender Singh For His Exceptional Contributions

In the Emerging Growing Haryana initiative, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recognized outstanding individuals who are contributing to the advancement of Haryana. Among those recognized was Dr. Jogender Singh, a renowned educator and founder of OPJS University Trust, OK India news channel, and OK Life Care, for his exceptional educational contributions.

During the event, distinguished figures who have made notable contributions to education, medicine, trade, agriculture, and animal husbandry were in attendance. These included Haryana's Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister JP Dalal, former Prime Minister Manish Grover, Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, and Meham MLA Balraj Kundu, among others.

Thanking CM Manohar Lal Khattar at the event, Dr. Jogender Singh shared, "An educated individual plays a crucial role in the progress of society. Quality education is paramount for human development. I commend the government's new education policy, but it is essential to make further adjustments to ensure it is compatible with the modern era. Let us continue to strive for excellence in education for the betterment of our society."

Dr. Jogender Singh, an acclaimed educator and accomplished international boxer, is the founder of OPJS University - one of the top universities in the country, situated in the Churu district of Rajasthan.

Dr. Jogender Singh has been involved in education since 1922, with his family's fourth generation also contributing to the nation's growth through education. In addition to his educational pursuits, Dr. Singh has excelled in sports, winning the gold medal five times at the All India level in the super heavyweight category from 1989-1993, representing India in the World Cup and earning a silver medal. Furthermore, Dr. Singh founded OK India National News Channel and OK Life Care Private Limited.

In addition to his numerous accomplishments, Dr. Jogender Singh is also a film producer. He has produced several films under his company, OK Movies and Cinema, including the 2019 Hindi film 'P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar'. Moreover, Dr. Singh has several upcoming film projects in the works.

To know more about Dr. Jogender Singh, visit - http://drjogendersingh.com/

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)