Children enjoy online classes in Mumbai as coronavirus threat forces schools to shut

Mumbai: Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak schools and colleges have remained shut for more than two-and-a-half months. Left with no other option schools in many cities across the the country have started online sessions for children.

People's living rooms or bedrooms have turned into children's classroom as little children attend online classes with the same discipline as they do in school classrooms.

The children are adapting to the change of scenario and are trying to mold themselves to the online way of classes.

While, the teachers are also working hard to keep online sessions exciting for children.

A video of online classes conducted by 'Kosh Pre-School' of Mumbai's Kandivali children can be seen enjoying the online classes.

Children enjoy online classes as #coronavirus #COVID19 threat forces schools to shut

The parents too have applauded the efforts put in by schools and the teachers to continue to educate the children in such difficult times.

With the current situation in mind, online classrooms may be the norm for a long period of time.