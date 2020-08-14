China wanted to get ‘unilateral advantage’ on ground after Ladakh clashes: Indian envoy to Russia

Delhi: Indian envoy to Russia D Bala Venkatesh Varma has said that China wanted to get "unilateral advantage" on the ground and that is why it got engaged in clashes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Speaking to a Russian TV channel, Envoy Venkatesh Varma said, "We have always wanted good relations with China...Unfortunately, this year, China has attempted to change the status quo on the ground in a manner that gives a unilateral advantage to China. We have said that we are open to dialogue. But we are also firm in our resolve to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Ties between New Delhi and Beijing suffered the most serious blow in decades after the Galwan incident of 15th June in which India lost 20 soldiers and China also suffered a big casualty but never came out with a figure.

The Indian envoy explained while "India wants normal relations with China" normalization can happen once there is "full disengagement and de-escalation on the border, and peace and tranquillity on the border areas have been restored".

He also said the disengagement process has "not yet completed, but through dialogue, we hope to resolve these issues."

On the government’s ban on Chinese apps, the envoy said India expects "these companies to follow the rules and regulations of India, especially with regard to digital security and privacy of individual information."

When asked to comment when can Russians go back to Goa, the envoy said, "The main difficulty now is the lack of international flights...But we look forward to welcoming them with double warmth next year in the next tourist season".

Goa has been a popular destination for Russian tourists.