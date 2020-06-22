China's blindfolded PLA troops assemble rifles, pistols in 99 seconds, ITBP soldiers do it with 2 rifles singlehanded in 26 sec

New Delhi: Amid the recent violent clashes between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, videos of Indian and Chinese army soldiers assembling the guns 'single-handed' and 'blind-folded' have surfaced on social media.

In the two videos, one shows how China's blindfolded PLA troops assemble rifles and pistols in 99 seconds, while the other video shows the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) soldiers assembling and disassembling 2 rifles singlehanded in 26 seconds.

The video of ITBP personnel appeared when the Chinese state-run media Global Times posted a video on Twitter saying, "Check out how Chinese soldiers assemble rifles and pistols in 99 seconds while blindfolded."

A 30-second fast-forwarded clip showed the Chinese soldiers assembling rifle and pistols in 99 seconds with their eyes being covered with a black colored eye mask.

In reply, a user shared the ITBP clip saying, "Indian army(ITBP)soldiers disassembled and assembled 2guns in 26 sec with single hand.!!"

From boycotting the Chinese products to bashing the Chinese media on social media platforms, the Indian citizens have been furious over the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The violent-clashes on the night of June 15 where both the countries suffered casualties have soured relations between the two nations.

According to sources, at least 45-50 Chinese PLA's personnel are believed to be killed by the Indian Army during their violent face-off that reportedly took place for more than 4 hours.

Earlier, the Global Times, wrote on Twitter that if China released the number of casualties, then the Indian government would again come under pressure.

They had tweeted, "The reason why China did not release casualties number is that China also wants to avoid an escalation. If China releases the number which is less than 20, the Indian govt would again come under pressure."

Meanwhile, India and China held another round of Lt General-level talks today in the Moldo-Chushul Valley on the Chinese side to discuss ways to de-escalate tension between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.