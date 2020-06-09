Chinese troops move back by 2-2.5 km in Eastern Ladakh; Indian Army reciprocates

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged on the ground at multiple locations in Eastern Ladakh, as both the nations gear up for the next round of military talks scheduled to commence this week, according to sources. The Chinese Army has also pulled back its troops from the Galwan valley, PP-15 and Hot Springs in Eastern Ladakh area by 2 to 2.5 kilometres, Zee News has come to know.

The talks between the two armies are going to be held this week at multiple locations including Patroling point 14 (Galwan area), Patrolling point 15, and Hot Springs area, said the sources. The disengagement of troops is seen in the wake of the talks to be held in the next few days and the Lt Gen-level talks held on June 6.

Reciprocating the Chinese disengagement, the Indian side has also brought back some of its troops and vehicles from these areas, said the sources said, as the talks are being held on these points at the battalion commander level.

Indian military teams are already in Chushul to engage the Chinese in talks and are coordinating with the senior officials in this regard.

On India-China standoff, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday said that the high-level dialogue between Chinese and Indian militaries was "positive", and both sides vowed to continue the talks to end the "tussle". Rajnath Singh had also asserted that the government will not allow India's pride and self-respect to be hurt at any cost.

The Defence Minister's comments indicated India's resolve to deal with the row with a firm approach even as the two armies of the two Asian neighbours are engaged in a bitter confrontation in several areas in eastern Ladakh, including Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso.