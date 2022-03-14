'Choona Hai Asman': J&K police hosts talent event to encourage Kashmir's youth

Srinagar: Kashmir Police on Monday hosted ‘Choona Hai Aasmaan’ a zonal-level talent hunt at Srinagar’s Tagore Hall to encourage youth to pursue their passion.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of police said that the initiative is Kashmir police’s attempt to motivate the youth of Kashmir and give them a platform to pursue their passion for music and dance.

Praising the contestants for their exemplary skills and talent, Kumar said, "J&K Police is committed to providing a platform to talented people especially youth in various fields.

He said that the event has been a successful initiative of J&K Police but wasn’t organized previously due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The sole objective of these programmes is to provide a platform to those children who are otherwise unable to explore the opportunity to showcase their talent before the world, The programme will continue to provide opportunities to the many talented youths of Jammu and Kashmir, and these talented participants will now be provided a big platform at the UT level,” Kumar added

In Zonal Level Competition, a total of 20 participants under three different age group categories, who had qualified at three range levels participated.

Later, trophies, certificates, and cash rewards were distributed among the winners in each age group as well as to other participants and jury members.

