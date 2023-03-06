topStoriesenglish2580488
‘Choose Your Parents Wisely’: Shashi Tharoor Hilarious Reply To Nagaland Girl Goes Viral

The senior Congress leader claimed that reading became a habit for him as a child and that he "knows a lot" because he recalled a large portion of everything he read.

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today shared a short video clip of his encounter with one of his self-proclaimed "greatest admirers" in Nagaland, where Assembly elections were recently held, in response to her plea to "spill some secrets" on how someone "so astonishingly good-looking and charismatic" can be "brilliant and intelligent" at the same time. "Choose your parents wisely," he said about one's appearance, adding that it's all in the genes,” said Shashi Tharoor stating that one should try to boost one's intelligence.

The senior Congress leader claimed that reading became a habit for him as a child and that he "knows a lot" because he recalled a large portion of everything he read. Shashi Tharoor also advised practicing public speaking to improve one's skills. Shashi Tharoor was in Nagaland campaigning for his party in the recent Assembly elections.

The NDPP-BJP combination won 37 seats in the Nagaland Legislature, giving them a strong majority. For the second time in a row, the Congress, once a major force in Nagaland politics, failed to win any Assembly seats. It did, however, increase its vote share by 1.45 percentage points to 3.55 percent.

 

nagaland elections 2023 Shashi Tharoor

