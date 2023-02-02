'Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai' Trends on Twitter as Opposition Demands JPC probe Into Hindenburg Report on Adani Group

New Delhi: Amid government-opposition standoff over US-based short seller Hindenburg's accusation of stock manipulation and accounting fraud against the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, the issue also created a buzz over the social media on Thursday and “Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai” started trending on Twitter. With more than 74 thousand tweets in a very short span of time, “Chowkidar Hi Chor Hai” became a top trend on the micro-blogging platform ever since the Congress-led opposition called for an impartial investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court or a joint parliamentary committee to probe the charges raised in the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group.

Earlier in the morning, the issue resonated in the Parliament after a joint opposition raised the Hindenburg report in both Houses demanding a discussion on the issue. The opposition parties also created an uproar after adjournment notices by several members in this regard were rejected by the chair in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leading to the adjournment of the Houses for the day. No business could be transacted in the Houses.

The Congress also announced to stage a protest outside the offices of LIC and SBI in all districts across the country on February 6. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed it as a "scam" and said the opposition parties have also called for day-to-day reporting of the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) or the SC-monitored probe into the issue concerning public money.

Kharge said on behalf of like-minded opposition parties, he demands either a JPC or an SC-monitored investigation in the manner in which government-owned companies "are forced to invest in firms that have been exposed by the Hindenburg report". He said along with him eight other opposition MPs had given notices in the Rajya Sabha for a discussion on the Adani Group crisis and investment of PSUs like Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and State Bank of India (SBI) in the group.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party also cornered the BJP government over the matter and its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded to confiscate the passport of industrialist Gautam Adani. "I have written a letter to PM, ED, and CBI demanding the confiscation of Adani`s passport, or else If he also flees from the country like other industrialists and capitalists, then crores of people of this country will be left with nothing," Singh.

Amid all this, embattled billionaire Gautam Adani spoke publicly for the first time since his ports-to-energy conglomerate publicly battled a short seller's accusation of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, saying the abrupt move to withdraw a fully-subscribed share sale at his flagship firm was due to market volatility. His group continued to lose on the stock market, with the cumulative rout now nearing USD 108 billion in a week -- one of the biggest wipeouts in India's history.

"After a fully subscribed follow-on public offering (of Adani Enterprises Ltd), yesterday's decision of its withdrawal would have surprised many. But considering the volatility of the market seen yesterday, the board strongly felt that it would not be morally correct to proceed with the FPO," Adani said in a video message to investors. The company decided to refund the money to investors.

The opposition ruckus over the accusations levelled by the US-based short-seller created a strong buzz on Twitter and other social media platforms with users expressing their concerns and triggering a meme fest over the Hindenburg report.

Here are some of those reactions on Twitter

आज एक बार फिर देश में #चौकीदार_ही_चोर_है ट्रेंड कर रहा है.

बार बार चेतावनी के बाद भी कुछ अंध भक्तों ने आँखों पर पट्टी बाँध रखी है. — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) February 2, 2023