CISF recovers 2.4 kg gold worth Rs 1 crore from a housekeeping staff at Chennai Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday recovered 2.4 kg of gold worth Rs 1 crore from a housekeeping staff at the Chennai International Airport. At around 6.15 am, the CISF noticed suspicious activities by Vijayakumari, a staff of TFS (Travel Food Service), Chennai as she was leaving the new international terminal building in a hurried manner.

She was intercepted and taken to the lady frisking booth for thorough checking. During frisking, CISF Assistant Sub Inspector Priyanka Meena detected 2.4 Kg of Gold wrapped with black colour adhesive tape tied on her waist in a bandolier (a cloth belt has pockets). On opening the bandolier, a total of 24 pieces of gold bars (100 grams each) were found. On enquiry, she told that she got these gold bars from a lady passenger inside the washroom.

The matter was informed to customs officials. The housekeeping staff, along with the recovered gold, was handed over to customs for further action in the matter.