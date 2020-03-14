Civilian injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Poonch: One civilian was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday. On March 4, the Centre had informed the Lok Sabha that there have been 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the India-Pakistan international border as well as the LoC in the first two months of this year.

DGP Dilbag Singh in February had said that Pakistan has increased the ceasefire violations.

He also said that Indian forces have been successful in foiling the infiltration bids from across the border.