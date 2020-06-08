हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Class 10 students in Telangana will be promoted to next class based on internal marks, says CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

According to Telangana Chief Minister`s Office (CMO), there are 5,34,903 students of class 10 in the state. 

Class 10 students in Telangana will be promoted to next class based on internal marks, says CM K Chandrashekhar Rao
File Photo: Twitter@TelanganaCMO

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday (June 8, 2020) announced that Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. 

He said it would not be possible to conduct Class 10 examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The Chief Minister made the comments while holding a high-level review meeting on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan here on the conduct of SSC examinations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Rao said that the Class 10 students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks. 

The government also decided to take a call on the degree/post-graduate course examinations based on the situation that will prevail in the future.

According to Telangana Chief Minister`s Office (CMO), there are 5,34,903 students of class 10 in the state. 

There are six subjects and 11 papers. Of this, three examinations pertaining to the two subjects have already been conducted. At that time, the examinations were postponed due to the High Court`s orders.

Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Board of Secondary Education Director Satynarayan Reddy, CMO Special Secretary Rajsekhar, OSD Deshapathy Srinivas, Secretary Bhoopal Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newscoronavirus telanganaTelanganaK Chandrashekhar Rao
Next
Story

Delhi LG Anil Baijal overrules CM Arvind Kejriwal's order to reserve state-run hospitals for residents
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M23S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day