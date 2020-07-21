Close Babri Masjid demolition case against Advani-Joshi before 'bhoomi poojan' of Ram temple: Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday (July 21) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to close down Babri Masjid demolition case against veteran BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi before the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Swamy added that even if Advani, Joshi and other BJP leaders were complicit in demoloshing the structure, these leaders did not demolish a masjid but a functioning temple to rebuild it.

"Before taking Advani Joshi etc., to Ayodhya PM must order the closing of the silly case of demolition of the "Babri Masjid". If at all complicit, they did not demolish a masjid but a functioning temple to rebuild it," tweeted Swamy.

It is to be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Sources told Zee Media that PM Modi will remain in Ayodhya from 11 Am till 1:10 PM on August 5. Sources added that the prayers and other rituals related to 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 AM on August 5.

Scholars from Varanasi will perform 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya at 12.15 pm on August 5. According to Kamalnayan Das, the successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the ceremony will take place during the Abhijeet Muhurta. Lord Ram was born in the Abhijeet Muhurta.

Abhijeet Muhurta will start at 11 am on August 5 for 40 minutes 29 seconds and will end at 12.33 pm. The total time of Abhijeet Muhurta is 52 minutes 40 seconds.

The names of the scholars who will perform the ceremony are--1) Professor Ramchandra Pandey Senior Vice President, Kashi Vidvat Parishad; 2) Professor Vinay Kumar Pandey Chairman, Astrology Department, BHU Varanasi and 3) Professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi, Office Incharge and Convenor Kashi Vidhyat Parishad. Associate Professor Grammar Department Sanskrit Sciences Religion Faculty BHU.