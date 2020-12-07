CM Arvind Kejriwal to address TiE Global Summit to turn Delhi into global start-up destination

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be speaking at The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit on December 9, sharing his government's efforts in building a comprehensive framework and turning Delhi into a global start-up destination.

Arvind Kejriwal is the only Chief Minister from India who will speak in this summit alongside several industry stalwarts, world leaders and Nobel laureates. From Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum in schools to a progressive start-up policy, the Delhi government has been in the forefront in making Delhi a global destination for start-ups.

The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Global Summit is a virtual conference of world leaders, entrepreneurs, investors and mentors.

This summit will be addressed and attended by government agencies, Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists, PEs, Global Industry Leaders, Global Wealth Entrepreneurs, Thought Leaders, Academia, Nobel Laureates, Policy Makers, and TiE Members from Global Chapters.

The Delhi CM is expected to talk about various steps being taken to turn Delhi into a global startup destination ranging from launching a progressive start-up policy, providing access to affordable infrastructure for the hi-tech and service industry.

He is also expected to talk about providing high-quality skilled manpower through a focus on skilling and building an entrepreneurship mindset right from school education.