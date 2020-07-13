CM Ashok Gehlot-led government in deep crisis, here's how the numbers stack up in Rajasthan Assembly

The Congress government in Rajasthan led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot plunged into serious crisis on Sunday (July 12) after the tussle between CM Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot intensified with the latter claiming that he has the support of over 30 MLAs and Gehlot goverrnment is in minority.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on Sunday (July 12) night said that a whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held on Monday (July 13) in Jaipur. Pande expressed confidence that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government will survive as 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to his government. Pande added that some more MLAs had telephonic conversation with CM Gehlot and they will also sign letter of support on Monday.

The current flashpoint between Gehlot and Pilot was a probe ordered by the state police into "poaching" of MLAs and a notice sent to Pilot, which has not gone well with Rajasthan Congress president. The Rajasthan police issued notices to Gehlot and his deputy Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday.

This is how the numbers stack up in the Rajasthan Assembly:

Congress has 107 MLAs, including six those who defected to the party from Mayawati's BSP in 2019. The party also enjoys the support of 12 of the 13 Independent MLAs and one Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA in the state.

The BJP has 72 MLAs and is backed by three legislators from the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. The majority mark in 200-member Rajasthan Asembly is 101.