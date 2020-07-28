CM Mamata Banerjee extends lockdown in West Bengal's containment zones till August 31

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (July 28) announced the extension of lockdown in containment zones of the state till August 31.

Addressing media persons in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, "We have been testing more and more. We have 30 big labs. 16k plus tests happening daily, so reports are coming that way," adding "Bengal is sensitive because a lot of medical tourists come here. We cannot refuse anyone. We have developed infrastructure."

The Chief Minister said, "8 senior IAS officers will observe 8 districts with high cases. It's a COVID infrastructure Augment Team. I urge you all to flash the numbers of COVID helpline and ambulance and telemedicine all throughout the day on TV."

According to Mamata Banerjee, the normal lockdown on Saturday in containment zones, not a complete lockdown because of Bakri Eid. Sunday and Monday (August 2, 3) would observe a complete lockdown.

"Normal lockdown on August 3 because of Rakhi, not a complete lockdown. Next lockdown on Saturday, Sunday (August 8,9)," she said, adding that "schools, colleges, and institutions will remain closed till August 31."

"We haven't got our financial dues yet from the Centre, that's what I told Prime Minister. Told PM on UGC as well. Can't have exams now. Earlier guidelines of April by UGC was better for students."

Meanwhile, the bi-weekly complete lockdown days in West Bengal are August 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24, 31.

The state had reported over 60,000 COVID-19 cases till Monday.