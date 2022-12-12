topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
ML KHATTAR

'CMs are not decided on Facebook, Twitter': ML Khattar junks social media speculation of being 'replaced'

Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar said some people who are fond of social media go to sleep with the thought that the CM was being "replaced".

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 09:17 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'CMs are not decided on Facebook, Twitter': ML Khattar junks social media speculation of being 'replaced'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday (December 11) ridiculed the social media speculation that he was being "replaced." The 68-year-old senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said some people who are fond of social media go to sleep with the thought that the CM was being "replaced." Khattar was speaking as a chief guest at 'Lord Parshuram Mahakumbh' - a state-level event held in Karnal.

"This CM is going, he is going and tomorrow the new Chief Minister will come. Whether the new CM will come or not, you want work to be delivered," he said.

"Any CM or PM, who comes from the BJP will work in people's interest, this is part of our ideology, this is part of our achievements, this is part of our manifesto," he said, adding "we all work as a team and we take collective decisions."

"Such decisions are not taken by what is going on in social media. But yes, there are people who derive pleasure from such things. To those people, I want to say when you are tired of doing this, you should come to me, I will tell you some work to do..," he said.

He said that in BJP, no person even if he so desires, never says that he wants to be the CM.

Earlier, Khattar hit out at the Opposition saying when they are unable to find any fault with the pro-people policies of his government, they rake up small matters to target the government.

Khattar, a former RSS pracharak and a second-time MLA from Karnal, was picked as the state chief minister by BJP, when it came to power for the first time in Haryana on its own strength in 2014.

Live Tv

ML KhattarManohar Lal KhattarFacebookTwitterHaryana politics

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections