COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 phase 2 allotment result today at comedk.org, here's how to check

COMEDK Seat Allotment Round 2: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 2 seat allotment today. Once released candidates will be able o check the seat allotment result for round 2 on the official site - comedk.org. As per the official website the COMDEK Round 2 phase 2 result will be released on the official website at 11 am today.

How to check COMEDK UGET seat allotment 2022

Visit the official website- comedk.org

Select the "candidates login" link.

Enter credentials including application number and password

Select "Decision Making" on the applicant login page

The COMEDK UGET 2022 simulated allotment result will be presented on the screen.

Check the allocated college's name, course name, preference order number, seat category, and total charge.

Once the COMEDK seat allotment 2022 result is released, candidates must download the COMEDK UGET seat allotment letter and visit the respective institutes for admission. The candidates have to accept the seat and freeze it before November 3