'Congress' 5 Guarantees Not Just Schemes But Governance Model': Rahul Gandhi In Karnataka

New Delhi: The 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, one of the five poll promises made by the Congress during its election campaign, was launched by the Karnataka government led by Congress in Mysuru on Wednesday. The party leader Rahul Gandhi, who was present at the launch event, said that "the 5 'guarantees' of Congress in Karnataka are not just schemes, but they are the governance model." "We had assured you before the elections that the Congress party and its leaders keep their word. Today, when we press this tablet, Rs 2000 will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of crores of women," Gandhi said.

"From today onwards, crores of women will receive Rs 2000 every month in their bank accounts through direct transfer method," he added. "We had also promised you that after elections women in Karnataka will travel for free on buses. The scheme was named 'Shakti' and we have fulfilled it," Rahul Gandhi said. He said that four out of the five schemes were aimed at empowering women." There is a deep idea behind this".

The scheme will provide Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL families. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi were among those who attended the launch event in Mysuru, Karnataka.

KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, said that it will be the "world's largest-ever welfare scheme for women".

1.28 crore female family heads in Karnataka are expected to benefit from this scheme, which will deposit the money directly into their bank accounts from today. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said on Tuesday that his government has the political will to implement the five guarantees that were announced to the people in the state by Congress.

The Karnataka CM had said that the annual cost of implementing the five schemes will be around Rs 50,000 crore.

Earlier Congress had declared the five main guarantees to the people of Karnataka during its poll campaign this year.

The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).