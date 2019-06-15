close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Niti Aayog

Congress CMs consult ex-PM Manmohan Singh over issues to be raised at Niti Aayog meet

Four Congress chief ministers and Karnataka's H D Kumaraswamy met former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday to discuss issues of their respective states, especially those related to farmers and tribals, to be taken up at the Niti Aayog meeting.

Congress CMs consult ex-PM Manmohan Singh over issues to be raised at Niti Aayog meet

New Delhi: Four Congress chief ministers and Karnataka's H D Kumaraswamy met former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday to discuss issues of their respective states, especially those related to farmers and tribals, to be taken up at the Niti Aayog meeting.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Puducherry' V Narayansamy held a meeting with Singh at the Congress headquarters here. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also joined the meeting later.

Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) is heading a coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka. They discussed the proposed agenda and issues of their respective states to be taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Niti Ayog meeting, sources said.

Among the issues discussed were injecting life back in water bodies, fresh efforts needed from the Centre in the agricultural sector and amendment in the Forest Act to bring about change and prosperity in the lives of the tribals. Baghel, Kumaraswamy and Narayansamy also separately called on the prime minister on Saturday.

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Nath had hosted a dinner at his residence where Gehlot, Baghel and Narayansamy were present. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh could not make it for the dinner and is likely to skip the Niti Aayog meeting.

The chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states are expected to raise key farmers issues and also share the benefits of the loan waiver scheme implemented by them at the Niti Aayog meeting, sources said.

The fifth meeting of the Niti Aayog's Governing Council will focus on issues like the drought situation, farm distress, rain water harvesting and preparedness for kharif crops.

The five-point agenda for the meeting also includes aspirational districts programme, transforming agriculture and security related issues with special focus on left wing extremism (LWE) districts, an official statement said. This is the first governing council meeting under the new Modi government, which is being attended by chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, Union ministers and senior government officials. 

Tags:
Niti AayogCongressManmohan Singhchief ministers
Next
Story

3 of family killed as truck rams into house in Odisha

Must Watch

PT10M53S

Watch top news stories of the hour, June 15th, 2019