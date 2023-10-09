Congress Extends Support To Palestine Amid Israel-Hamas War; BJP Hits Back

The Congress party today passed a resolution in support of Palestine in the Congress Working Committee meeting. The resolution said that the Congress Working Committee reiterates its support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-governance, self-respect and life. The Congress resolution comes amid Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas. Congress had earlier condemned the 'brutal attack' on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"The CWC expresses its dismay and anguish on the war that has broken out in the Middle East where over a thousand people have been killed in the last two days. The CWC reiterates its long-standing support for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect," the resolution passed by the Congress said.

The Congress party also called for an immediate cease-fire and for negotiations to begin on all outstanding issues between Israel and Palestine.

"The Indian National Congress condemns the brutal attacks on the people of Israel. The Indian National Congress has always believed that the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for a life of self-respect, equality and dignity must be fulfilled only through a process of dialogue and negotiations while ensuring the legitimate national security interests of the Israeli people. Violence of any type never provides a solution and must stop," said Jairam Ramesh, Congress communication head.

Reacting to the Congress resolution, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said, "My thought is that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of External Affairs to keep the outlook of the country through the PMO on that international episode... The problem with Congress is that it moves from the country's ideas and tries to give its own thought. In the Doklam issue also same thing happened..."

Earlier expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.