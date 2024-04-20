Congress Finds New Safe Seat For 'Shehzada' After Polling In Wayanad: PM Modi Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: After the completion of the first phase of voting across 21 states and UTs, Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi held a public rally in Nanded district of Maharastra. On Saturday, during the rally, PM Modi targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that "Shehzada" will lose from Kerala's Wayanad constituency and then he will look for a new safety seat.

Referring to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi said that if he lost the victory in the Amethi constituency of Uttar Pradesh in 2019 and now again he would lose from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat of Kerala.

"After losing Amethi, the Congress Shehzada will lose Wayansd as well. So he will have to look for a safe seat after April 26," Modi said.

Prime Minister further added that the Congress is waiting for the completion of the election in Wayanad so after that they will look for a new safety seat for their Shehzada.

Wayanad is going to be polled on April 26 which is the second phase of the Lok Sabah Election.