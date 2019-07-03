Congress going through difficult time but will come out stronger: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed disappointment over Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign as Congress president and said that the Gandhi scion should have led the party with the same dynamism and fighting spirit with which he had led the Congress' campaign during recently held Lok Sabha election.

"Expressing disappointment over Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress president, CM Captain Amarinder Singh said Rahul Gandhi should have continued to lead the party with the same dynamism and fighting spirit with which he had steered the election campaign," said Punjab CMO.

The Punjab chief minister admitted that Congress is going through a difficult time but expressed confidence that together the party will be able to cope with this situation. "It is a difficult time for the party, but together, we will get through it, to come out stronger and bigger, with Rahul’s vision continuing to guide us," Singh said.

Another senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada said that whatever Rahul Gandhi has written in his resignation letter about the weaknesses of the party should be addressed in order to build a bright future for Congress. ""Whatever he (Rahul Gandhi) has written in the letter, and party's shortcomings, everything must be deliberated upon, keeping the future in mind. And we appeal to him that he should rethink his decision," Prasada said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted a letter stating that he has resigned as the Congress President. The letter seems to be a clear message to his supporters who have been urging him to reconsider his resignation.

In his letter, he wrote that people should take accountability for the party's disastrous performance in Lok Sabha election and it would be wrong if he does not take responsibility for the defeat. "Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party," he wrote in his letter.

Rahul asserted that he will play no part in electing his successor but assured that he will fully cooperate in the transition. "Many of my colleagues suggested that I nominate the next Congress President. While it is important for someone new to lead our party, it would not be correct for me to select that person," he said.