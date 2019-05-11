Congress government attempted to suppress Alwar gangrape case, alleges Mayawati

Continuing bitter criticism of the Congress party, BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday alleged that the party`s government in Rajasthan attempted to suppress the case of gangrape with a Dalit woman in Alwar till elections in the state.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also lashed out at the Election Commission stating that they are not taking appropriate action against politicians using derogatory language against women.

"The Election Commission is not taking appropriate and strict action against the big and small leaders of some political parties, who are using filthy, derogatory and abusive language against women," Mayawati told ANI.

She added that the Supreme Court should take suo-moto cognizance of such matters and give strict punishment to leaders who cross the limit so as to set an example for the future.

"The Congress government suppressed the matter of gang rape for their politics. They didn`t let it come to fore till elections were over and even threatened the victim`s family. Our party had to struggle given the very little action Congress government took in the case," she said.

The BSP leader said her party believes the victim will not get justice under the Congress regime and demanded a Supreme Court inquiry along with a death penalty for culprits.

"Supreme Court should take suo-moto cognizance and hear it in a fast track manner. All accused should be given death penalty and state government, police, and administration should also be held accountable for the delay and given strict punishment," said Mayawati.

A woman was allegedly gangraped by five men while her husband was beaten up in Thanagaji area of Alwar district in Rajasthan on April 26. A video was also shot by an alleged accused.

Without naming Bhim Army, she alleged that few organisations running in the name of Bhim Rao Ambedkar are doing politics of vested interest and are serving the BJP and Congress.

"Our workers and party members should be very careful about such organisations which are running in the name of Ambedkar movement but are not concerned with Dalits and are only worried about their bread and butter," she said.

"In Uttar Pradesh, one such organisation is running in the name of Bhim movement. This organization sometimes serves the interest of Congress while sometimes they serve the interest of BJP. They asked for votes for Congress in Bharatpur Lok Sabha Constituency in Rajasthan and after elections went to Jaipur at the behest of BJP to raise the matter of Alwar gangrape," Mayawati said.