Congress government in Rajasthan to rejig school syllabus, says Savarkar portrayed strongly for 'political purposes'

SIKAR: In a move which is set to spark a political row, Rajasthan government on Monday announced that changes will be made to the biography of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar so that the students can read history in "correct" way. Talking to ANI, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasara said the changes in biography of Savarkr were suggested to the education department by the committee which was formed to review this matter. According to Dotasara, the biography of Savarkar prepared during Vasundhara Raje government in the state has portrayed him a far stronger light and it was done at the behest of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for political gains.

"The then BJP government made the education department a laboratory and it had made changes in the curriculum for the political interests of the RSS," Dotasara said, adding, "The then government had developed a biography of Veer Savarkar. The facts of this topic were subjected to revision by a review committee by our government. The report elucidated that Savarkar had been presented in greater light for political interests." Dotasara slammed the BJP-led government for not giving due weightage to contributions of other freedom fighters in the biographies during its regime. Dotasara noted that Congress government is committed to teach facts to students and his department will change the syllabus in the "right away."

Dotasara remarked that Congress wants to teach history to students in an honest manner and this is the reason why education department has decided to fix the flaws by changing the syllabus. "Congress believes that children should be taught history in an honest and right way. This is the reason why the education department is taking up the matter seriously and is firm on changing the syllabus in the right way," added Dotasara.