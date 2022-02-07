Congress has become leader of Tukde Tukde gang: PM Modi attacks rival party in LS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who delivered a fiery speech against Congress, on Monday (February 7) accused the rival party of using the tactic of ‘divide and rule' in the country and called it the leader of the so called tukde tukde gang.

Congress policy is "divide and rule". Congress has become the leader of Tukde Tukde Gang: PM Modi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/yI7KFaPrpR — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Modi while delivering his reply to the debate on the President’s Motion of Thanks, said, “Congress policy is "divide and rule". Congress has become the leader of Tukde Tukde Gang.”

The prime minister, who was in no mood to spare the grand old party in his speech said, that the party failed to come to power anywhere lately as there is no change in its attitude towards people and ego.

“After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) 'Ahankaar' (ego),” Modi added.

In a satirical dig at the opposition party, Modi said since you have made up your mind to not come to power for another 100 years, I have also prepared myself.

Modi also attacked Congress for opposing the policies that will do good for the nation.

“You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago...I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years,” said Modi.

"If I talk about 'vocal for local' then you ignore it. Don't you want to create India 'Atamanirbhar'? You (Congress) don't want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

