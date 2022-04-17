New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday (April 16, 2022) launched a fresh attack on Congress and called it a "dead horse" after poll strategist Prashant Kishor attended the grand old party's meeting presided over by Sonia Gandhi.

Fresh from its landslide victory in Punjab, the AAP also projected its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as the "only" challenger to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the national level.

"There is no point in flogging a dead horse. The Congress is a dead horse," AAP's newly-elected Rajya Sabha member and party spokesperson Raghav Chadha told the PTI news agency when asked for his comment on Kishor's participation in the Congress meeting.

He said that Congress neither has a future nor can it give a future to Indians.

"Anything multiplied to zero is zero," Chadha said.

The AAP MP said that his party's victory in the Punjab assembly polls has shown that Kejriwal's model of governance and politics of work is "scalable".

"There is only one person who can take on the might of the BJP's election machine, and that person is Arvind Kejriwal," Chadha said and added that "Kejriwal has got what it takes to challenge the BJP at the national level".

Earlier on Saturday, poll strategist Kishor gave a detailed presentation to its top brass at a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi on the way forward for the 2024 general elections, while expressing readiness to join the party.

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said that a decision on Kishor's suggestions, including on whether he will join the party, will be known in a week.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior party leaders were said to be present at the four-hour meeting at the Congress president's 10, Janpath residence in Delhi.

According to reports, Kishor told the select gathering that he is ready to join the Congress "without any expectations" and does not want anything but his plan should be implemented to help strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

(With agency inputs)

