Congress issues whip for its Lok Sabha MPs, asks to attend daily meet in Parliament

A statement from K Suresh has asked all Congress MPs in the lower house to attend the meetings regularly.  

NEW DELHI: The Congress party has issued a whip for all the members of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in Lok Sabha, asking them to attend the daily meet. 

Live TV

A meeting is held at 10.30 am every day in room No. 25 in Parliament House during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

Lawmakers Gaurav Gogoi and Manickam Tagore have been appointed as whips of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) of Lok Sabha. They will assist the Congress Chief Whip Kodikunnil Sures in floor management and other work related to meetings.

A statement from K Suresh has asked all Congress MPs in the lower house to attend the meetings regularly.

The Parliament's Budget Session, which began on June 17, will continue till July 26.

