Congress leader Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar, admitted to AIIMS after stomach ache complaint

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi after his health deteriorated on Monday. The 74-year-old Chidambaram, who is currently in custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with INX Media money laundering case, was admitted to hospital by a team of ED officials. Chidambaram was taken to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache and he was discharged after his condition got stable. Sources told Zee Media that this is the second time that Chidambaram has been admitted to a hospital on Monday as he was admitted to RML Hospital on Monday morning too.

It is to be noted that during the hearing on Chidambaram's bail plea in court, his counsel Kapil Sibal had said that the former Union finance minister was suffering from multiple ailments, including dyslipidemia and irritable bowel disease. Sibal also informed the court that Chidambaram had lost weight in custody and his health was deteriorating in Tihar jail.

On October 5, Chidambaram was admitted at AIIMS for a medical examination after he complained of stomach ache. He was, however, discharged on the same day and was brought back to Tihar jail.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in INX Media corruption case but he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in this case on October 22. Though Chidambaram got bail in CBI case he was not allowed to walk out of jail because the ED was granted his custody by a court till October 24.