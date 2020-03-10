Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid Madhya Pradesh tussle

Amid the ongoing political drama in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday (March 10) met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during the meeting which lasted for around 1 hour.

Sources told Zee Media that Scindia and around 20 Congress MLAs of Madhya Pradesh are expected to announce their resignation later in the day. Scindia is also likely to join the BJP in the presence of either Shah or BJP chief JP Nadda.

The fresh political crisis in Madhya Pradesh started on Monday (March 9) evening after around 20 MLAs, including ministers, supporting Scindia went incommunicado.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath swung into action immediately after it was confirmed that around rebel MLAs are not in touch with Congress leaders. Kamal Nath called an emergency meeting of senior leaders at his residence on Monday nigth and after the meeting all ministers of his cabinet submitted their resignations. The ministers also expressed faith in CM Kamal Nath and requested him to restructure the Cabinet.

Sources told Zee Media that Scindia has been offered a Rajya Sabha seat and a cabinet berth in the Modi government at the Centre by the BJP. In return, Scindia will have to help the BJP return to power in Madhya Pradesh. Although Jyotiraditya was present in Delhi on Monday, there was no news about his appointment with Congress party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (March 9) said that the political crisis in the state is due to internal tussle of Congress and he would prefer not to comment on it. Chouhan asserted that the BJP is not interested in toppling CM Kamal Nath government but said that the government will fall on its own due to the ongoing tussle between Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are currently vacant.