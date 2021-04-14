हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assembly election

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to start his campaign in West Bengal from April 14, ahead of phase 5 polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will finally begin his campaign in poll-bound areas of West Bengal on Wednesday (April 14) with two public meetings in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari, the party revealed on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set to start his campaign in West Bengal from April 14, ahead of phase 5 polls
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will finally begin his campaign in poll-bound areas of West Bengal on Wednesday (April 14) with two public meetings in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari, the party revealed on Tuesday.

The Congress leader will start the campaign after four phases of polling for assembly elections have completed in West Bengal. Congress is contesting 92 seats in alliance with the Left.

Earlier, the former Congress president has been seen campaigning in four other poll-bound regions, namely Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and in the Union territory of Puducherry. 

Meanwhile, 45 Assembly segments are going to polls in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections, which is scheduled for April 17.

The remaining phases will take place on April 22 (sixth round for 43 seats), April 26 (seventh phase for 35 seats) and April 29 (eighth and final round for 35 seats). The results will be declared on May 2.

