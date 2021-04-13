Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold multiple election rallies in West Bengal today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address several public programs and roadshows in West Bengal on Tuesday (April 13) ahead of the fifth phase of assembly elections.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at Darjeeling in the morning, followed by rallies in Nagrakata and Islampur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will finally conclude his visit to West Bengal on Tuesday with his last public meeting in Bidhannagar later in the afternoon.

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address a series of public meetings in West Bengal today. Singh will commence his visit to West Bengal with a public meeting in Karimpur AC at 11:15 am, followed by a public meeting in the Madhyamgram. Finally, the Defence Minister will conclude his campaign with a public meeting in Swarupnagar later in the afternoon.

Earlier, on Monday, Amit Shah held back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal and also addressed several public meetings. PM Narendra Modi also held several public programs in West Bengal on Monday.

Meanwhile, polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

