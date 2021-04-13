हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold multiple election rallies in West Bengal today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address several public programs and roadshows in West Bengal on Tuesday (April 13) ahead of the fifth phase of assembly elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold multiple election rallies in West Bengal today
File Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address several public programs and roadshows in West Bengal on Tuesday (April 13) ahead of the fifth phase of assembly elections.

The Union Home Minister is scheduled to address a public meeting at Darjeeling in the morning, followed by rallies in Nagrakata and Islampur. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will finally conclude his visit to West Bengal on Tuesday with his last public meeting in Bidhannagar later in the afternoon. 

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also address a series of public meetings in West Bengal today. Singh will commence his visit to West Bengal with a public meeting in Karimpur AC at 11:15 am, followed by a public meeting in the Madhyamgram. Finally, the Defence Minister will conclude his campaign with a public meeting in Swarupnagar later in the afternoon.

Earlier, on Monday, Amit Shah held back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal and also addressed several public meetings. PM Narendra Modi also held several public programs in West Bengal on Monday.

Meanwhile, polling for the fifth phase of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly electionState election 2021West Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal electionAmit ShahRajnath Singh
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue today

Must Watch

PT6M56S

DNA: India backs Zee News' campaign in support of Commando Rakeshwar Singh