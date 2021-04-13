हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stages 'dharna' in Kolkata to protest EC's 24-hour campaign ban

Banerjee, still confined to a wheelchair owing to the injuries she sustained last month, arrived at Mayo road here around 11.40 am and began her sit-in next to a Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the venue. 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stages &#039;dharna&#039; in Kolkata to protest EC&#039;s 24-hour campaign ban

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sat on a dharna in the heart of the city to protest against the Election Commission's "unconstitutional" decision to ban her from campaigning for 24 hours.

No TMC leaders or supporters were spotted nearby. A senior TMC leader, when approached, said, "No party leaders are allowed near the site of the protest. She is sitting there alone."

The Election Commission has barred Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours from Monday 8 pm for her remarks against central forces and a statement that had alleged religious overtones.

Banerjee, lashing out at the poll panel, had said on Twitter that she would hold a protest against the poll panel's "unconstitutional and undemocratic" decision.

The TMC boss is scheduled to address two rallies after 8 pm on Tuesday -- one at Barasat and the other at Bidhanangar. Meanwhile, a defence official here said that the area where Banerjee is staging a protest belongs to the army, and the TMC was yet to receive permission for the programme.

"Just to keep everyone informed, we have received an application from the TMC for a no-objection certificate at 9:40 am today. It is still under process," the defence spokesperson said.

Tags:
Mamata BanerjeeElection CommissionWest BengalState election 2021West Bengal Assembly Election 2021
